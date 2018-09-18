New Product: Premium Touchscreen Table Taurus

eyefactive launches new premium multitouch table TAURUS.
Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --eyefactive extends its product portfolio for interactive touchscreen systems: The TAURUS multitouch table combines a robust base with premium touchscreens by 3M in various dimensions. The 65" version has a UHD resolution, the 55" version optionally HD or UHD.
With the latest generation of 3M MetalMesh sensors 80 touch points can be recognized simultaneously. In combination with eyefactive's tracking technologies additional object recognition is possible.
More Info:
Multitouch Table TAURUS
Object recognition on multitouch tables
Multitouch AppStore for Multitouch Table Apps
Usecases for Multitouch Tables