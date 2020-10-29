New Professional Language Services Company Launches in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2020 --Translation Services MY is proud to announce its launch as a professional language services company operating in and around the country. The company offers a range of translation and linguistic services spanning a varied number of languages, including but not limited to English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, German, French, Russian, Spanish, and a plethora of other Asian and European languages.



The team of translators employed by Translation Services MY have years of expertise working in the field, meaning that upon the company's inception there is already a diverse and excellent level of customer service, as well as a preceding positive reputation. A high level of the company's translators are also ITBM or PPM certified, further stressing the level of expertise upheld by Translation Services Malaysia.



With a selection of translation packages to choose from, Translation Services MY champions itself as being a leading translation company that can suit any budget and provide the same premium results every time. Of the many services offered, just a few of the predicted most popular services include transcription, translation, interpretation, and copywriting. These services are all provided by expert and knowledgeable translators, who are on hand to answer any queries and also provide a no-obligation free quote.



Translation Services MY can provide a wide variety of certified translation for clients, including birth, marriage, and death certificates, court orders and driving licences, financial records and official business documentation, and more. Alongside documents, the company can also aid in transcription services and transcribing marketing materials such as social media posts, promotional banners, posters, and flyers, press releases, advertisement scripts, entire websites, and more.



Translation Services MY also offers language services for a variety of medical companies. This includes, but is not limited to, healthcare providers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, organisations in charge of delivering clinical research, and also manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices, among many more. If needed, Translation Services MY can additionally provide linguistic support for medical documents, including hospital reports, datasheets, product labels, medical manuals, and many more.



A company spokesperson for Translation Services MY says, "Our language services company is special because, not only do we translate the language itself, but we also know a rich amount about the various cultural and industry contexts behind the texts our clients want us to translate. Thanks to this great in-depth knowledge, we can provide a service that is unmatched by any other translation and languages company. We're confident that the professionalism and expertise of the Translation Services Malaysia team will lead to great things for the business."



Translation Services MY offers its services at affordable and competitive pricing, meaning clients will always be getting the best value and quality for their money. The company also champions meeting deadlines on time and to the required level of accuracy and beyond. Clients interested in hiring a translation, transcription, or similar service offered by Translation Services MY should get in touch with our Sales Team joseph@translationservicesmy.com to get a no-obligation quote today.