New Project Aims to Empower Ecuadorian Artisans

Cuenca, Ecuador -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --In the past, the goal of product manufacturing was to produce as many items as possible for the lowest price. All of the products were exactly the same, enabling fast production. However, these days, consumer preferences have shifted back towards handcrafted items that are truly one of a kind.



The trouble with this is that the artisans who create these incredible handcrafted products don't always have the connection to their customer base. Loop Fair Trade aims to remedy this issue by connecting skilled artisans in developing countries, like Ecuador, with product designers from around the world. This way, the artisans will know what customers are looking for.



Loop Fair Trade's first initiative is to help artisans in Azuay, Ecuador. The artisans from this region are known for creating the popular Panama straw hats and a variety of other specialized handicrafts. Through collaborations with designers from across the globe, these artisans can preserve their cultural heritage while also making money to support their families. This, in turn, boosts their entire community economically.



The primary objective of the project is to create sustainable communities in areas that are most in need of economic boosts. This will also strengthen their cultural heritage while also creating more jobs for local residents.



Political instability in the region may present challenges for the project, which is why the Loop Fair Trade team has built a network of professionals with experience in this area to help head off any issues that arise. These professionals will also ensure that the organization is following all regulatory requirements associated with the project, as well as ensuring tax compliance, both in Ecuador and in the United States.



To help bring the project to fruition, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $2,000, which it must meet by April 15. Those who pledge more than $300 to the campaign can choose from a selection of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Panama straw hats. The hats in the collection have been either painted or embroidered by hand by traditional Ecuadorian artisans.



Those who contribute $800 or more will be listed on Loop Fair Trade's website and social media accounts as a sponsor. This is a great option for businesses looking to boost their global image through giving back to the global community.