New Proven Italian Fat Injection Technique Corrects Signs of Aging for the Eyelids and Lips

Genova, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Recent studies from Italy show that a new fat grafting technique, named Superficial Enhanced Fluid Fat Injection (SEFFI), can be effectively and safely used for the entire face. Excellent news for those seeking to correct volume loss and regenerate the skin, the technique can be used specifically on the most delicate facial areas. Unheard of until now, these delicate areas of the face include the eyelids and the sensitive skin around the lips.



A normal sign of aging, the loss of fat tissue causes the eyes to look tired and aged. A few examples of this could be the presence of dark circles and a demarcation between the lower lid and the cheek. It can result in a deepening of the upper eyelid sulcus; this is the space between the upper eyelid and the brow. It can also be found in the descent of the brow or the brows' loss of anterior projection.



The ideally fat loss could be corrected by replacing it with one's own fat from another area. However, until now these areas were considered off-limits to traditional fat grafting due to the large size of the harvested fat lobules. Large lobules injected under the thin eyelid skin could cause visible and permanent lumpiness and irregularities. As a result, until now, surgeons didn't consider treatments with fat either feasible or safe around the eyes.



Thankfully, times have changed for face rejuvenation. Now a published Italian physician, educator and humanitarian discusses his technique for solving the issue. Dr. Francesco P. Bernardini from Genova, Italy shares this idea in two new separate studies published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal and in the JAMA of Facial Plastic Surgery, respectively. He has provided enough evidence to encourage the use of autologous fat to treat the eyes. Thanks to the idea of harvesting micro-fat through multi-perforated cannulas with micro-holes (.5mm size each hole) only the tiniest fat lobules can be aspirated from the cannula. Moreover, along with small fat lobules come the fat's stem cells. This increases the fat's survival after implantation for face skin regeneration.



The authors of the technique combined this fat harvest, rich in fat and stem cells, with other stem cells originating from the blood - the so-called PRP, Plateled-Rich-Plasma. The end result is a micro-fat that's fluid. This is thanks to the PRP which is enhanced by two different populations of stem cells, one of which originates from the fat. The other originates from the blood of the patient.



This brings the next step of the Superficial Enhanced Fluid Fat Injection (SEFFI) technique to the fore. Using very fine needles in the superficial dermis, where its effects are more beneficial for skin regeneration and it is more volume effective, injections are administered. This tact requires less volume of fat to achieve the same volume restoration.The SEFFI technique was found very useful to correct volume defects around the eyes, including the tear trough, dark circles, brow projection and improve skin quality. It also corrected the fine wrinkles of the lower lid and the laugh line.



The micro-fat technique can be used with other surgical procedures such as endoscopic face lifting or blepharoplasty to offer dramatic improvements. It can also be performed as a stand-alone treatment for a full-face non-surgical rejuvenation.



For more information visit www.oculoplasticbernardini.com.



About Dr. Francesco P. Bernardini

Dr. Francesco P. Bernardini has published more than 40 papers in international journals and has co-authored, in Italian and English, a book on new techniques for aesthetic rejuvenation for the face. He is on the editorial board of the Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal and a Reviewer for Ophthalmology and the American Journal of Ophthalmology. Dr. Bernardini is a former Professor of Oculoplastic Surgery at the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Currently he is a professor at the University of Genova for the Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery departments.



Often invited to lecture around the world, Dr. Bernardini also participates in humanitarian missions with Orbis: Saving Sight Worldwide. He is a member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), European Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ESOPRS) and Orbital Society.



Information:

Dr. Francesco Bernardini

via Cecchi 4/8

Genova - Italy



Contact:

Dr. Francesco Bernardini, PhD

press@oculoplasticabernardini.it

+390105705845

Website: www.oculoplasticbernardini.com

Social Media: www.facebook.com/chirurgiadellosguardo