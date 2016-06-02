New Psychology Today Article by Sovereign Health Profiles the Importance of Dogs in the Human World

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new article that's now live on www.psychologytoday.com: "More Than 'Man's Best Friend': The importance of dogs in the human world." This new editorial, written by Kristen Fuller, M.D., Ralph Ryback, M.D., and edited by Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W., takes a look at the key roles dogs play in society, from their formal professions as work dogs to their important role as companions.
To read the full article, click HERE.
"The domestication of animals has proven to be beneficial for numerous psychological reasons, including animal-assisted therapy, which is incorporated in behavioral health treatment centers and in other therapy settings," said Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for Sovereign Health Group. "Dogs in particular are most popular as pets and in animal-assisted therapy, given their sense of companionship has demonstrated to improve their humans' cardiovascular and mental health. Sovereign Health Group's second May article in Psychology Today assesses the history of this animal species' psychological impact on our society."
This new article follows two recent Sovereign Health editorials also posted on PsychologyToday.com: "Traumatic Brain Injury: The Invisible Illness. How a single concussion can change your life" focuses on the symptoms of traumatic brain injury and how it now makes up nearly a third of all injury-related deaths in the United States; and "The Brain's Delicate Chemistry: The difference between a healthy brain and an unhealthy one is not wide," which focuses on how chemicals in the brain communicate with other molecules that dictate neuroses and personality, and how, when these chemicals go awry, the human brain changes.
To track these stories, follow Sovereign Health on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter. Readers may also subscribe to Sovereign Health Group's newsletter, a trusted source for news and developments on the topic of behavioral health.
To read the April 2016 edition of the newsletter, click HERE. Sovereign Health will continue to educate professionals, patients and readers on subjects that affect the future of mental health and addiction treatment.
About the Authors
Ralph Ryback, M.D.
Dr. Ryback has taught at many institutions, including Harvard Medical School. He's also a psychiatrist with Sovereign Health Group. Receiving his M.D. from Wayne State School of Medicine and completing his residency at Boston City Hospital, Dr. Ryback brings over half a century of psychiatric experience to Sovereign Health. To read Dr. Ryback's full biography, click HERE.
Kristen Fuller, M.D. Senior Staff Writer, Sovereign Health Group
Kristen Fuller enjoys writing about evidence-based topics in the cutting-edge world of medicine. She is a physician and author who also teaches, practices medicine in the urgent care setting and contributes to medicine board education.
Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. Editor, Sovereign Health Group
Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. (Master's of Professional Writing), is an award-winning author. Logan-McCracken has 25 years of experience as a journalist, most recently as the editor of Cat Fancy magazine. She received her Master's in professional writing from the University of Southern California, where she became obsessed with accuracy, fair reporting and correct English usage.
Rachael Mattice Managing Editor, Sovereign Health Group
Rachael Mattice leads a team of diversified writers and editors in the digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign brand.
About Sovereign Health Group
Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting-edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas.
For more information, go to www.sovhealth.com.
Media Contact: Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688