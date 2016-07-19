New Psychology Today Article by Sovereign Health Profiles the Psychology Behind Cleanliness

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Sovereign Health is pleased to announce the launch of a new article that's now live on www.psychologytoday.com: "The Powerful Psychology Behind Cleanliness: How to stay organized – and reap the health benefits." This article, which was written by Dr. Ralph Ryback and Courtney Lopresti and edited by Susan Logan-McCracken, explores the psychology of cleanliness and organization and why it makes individuals feel good.
This new article follows two recent Sovereign Health editorials also posted on PsychologyToday.com: "Traumatic Brain Injury: The Invisible Illness. How a single concussion can change your life" focuses on the symptoms of traumatic brain injury and how it now makes up nearly a third of all injury-related deaths in the United States; and "The Brain's Delicate Chemistry: The difference between a healthy brain and an unhealthy one is not wide" focuses on how chemicals in the brain communicate with other molecules that dictate neuroses and personality, and how, when these chemicals go awry, the human brain changes.
To track these stories, follow Sovereign Health on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter. Readers may also subscribe to Sovereign Health's newsletter, a trusted source for news and developments on the topic of behavioral health. Sovereign Health will continue to educate professionals, patients and readers on subjects that affect the future of mental health and addiction treatment.
About Ralph Ryback, M.D.
Ralph Ryback, M.D., has taught at many institutions, including Harvard Medical School. He's also a psychiatrist with Sovereign Health. Receiving his M.D. from Wayne State School of Medicine and completing his residency at Boston City Hospital, Dr. Ryback brings over half a century of psychiatric experience to Sovereign Health.
To read Dr. Ryback's full biography, click HERE.
About Courtney Lopresti, M.S.
Courtney Lopresti, M.S., is a senior staff writer for Sovereign Health, where she uses her scientific background to write online blogs and articles for a general audience. At the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her master's degree in neuroscience, she used functional neuroimaging to study how the human cerebellum contributes to language processing. In her spare time, she writes fiction, reads Oliver Sacks and spends time with her two cats and bird. Courtney is currently located in Minneapolis.
About Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W.
Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. (Master's of Professional Writing), is an editor for Sovereign Health and an award-winning author. Logan-McCracken has 25 years of experience as a journalist, most recently as the editor of Cat Fancy magazine. She received her Master's in professional writing from the University of Southern California, where she became obsessed with accuracy, fair reporting and correct English usage.
About Rachael Mattice
Rachael Mattice is the Managing Editor for Sovereign Health. Rachael leads a team of diversified writers and editors in the digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign brand.
About Sovereign Health
Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.
For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.
Media Contact: Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688