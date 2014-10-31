New PUB HTML5 Digital Book Creator: Designing Interactive Booklets and Catalog for Christmas

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --With Christmas right around the corner, PUB HTML5 is proud to present to all users its version 3.2.0 which makes the creation of Christmas booklets even easier. Already renowned for hassle free online publications, the latest version of this software is designed for facilitating new users to slide their way through customizing their digital books.



This top HTML5 brochure design creative software allows users to generate characteristic, individual Christmas booklets with its all-new features. The software interface too is now much more user friendly for new amateur users. New users can now create high quality, invigorating digital publications that can be delivered to almost any device. This is no longer a complex endeavor.



Initially publishing on PUB HTML5 may seem rather tricky and difficult for new users. This is why the new features such as the upgrades in the offline version cater to ease the process for all new users. The software now provides two setting modes; Advance mode and Simple mode. Users can alternate between them and thereby engage in a hassle free process of using this software. Simple mode enables users to convert PDF to flipbook for free swiftly, effectively and more conveniently.



PUB HTML5 version 3.2.0 also projects the new detail that has gone into the software that drastically improves the user experience. PUB HTML5 version 3.2.0 is the best choice for all users new and experienced as it offers a complete digital publishing solution. The feature set and functionality have been improved further in this latest version especially for the newbies exploring the online publishing software.



The new version is now available for download online for both Windows and Mac users. Upgrade to the PUB HTML5 version 3.2.0 and go one rung higher in the digital publishing experience. This software is ideal for any form of publication and would prove to be the best choice for fashioning Christmas booklets this December. Users can now upgrade to experience the brilliance, convenience and simplicity that come with PUB HTML5 version3.2.0.



About PUB HTML5

This online publishing software creates captivating publications that cater to any device; generating e-books, iPad magazines, email newsletters and Responsive HTML5. It creates the most appealing and attractive flipbooks with the greatest efficiency; and by upgrading to the latest version 3.2.0 users can enjoy the digital publishing experience on a whole new level.



For more information, visit: http://pubhtml5.com/