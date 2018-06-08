New Range of Hylec Metal Enclosures Now Available at Expert Electrical

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2018 --Whilst there are many different products and components available at Expert Electrical, some of its most popular products are its selection of metal electrical enclosures. And now, the range of enclosures has expanded once again with the addition of the latest selection of Hylec enclosures, also on exclusive offer at Expert Electrical.



The Hylec brand has been specialising in electrical components and parts for years, and it is well known in the industry as a leading brand and manufacturer, thanks to its high-quality products. Because of its partnership with Expert Electrical, consumers who want to have access to the latest range of Hylec electrical enclosures can now benefit from some of the best selections around.



At Expert Electrical, products are continuously updated to conform to the highest standards when it comes to performance, durability, quality, affordability, and more. The range of products from Hylec is no exception. Expert Electrical has recently released the latest and most advanced range of Hylec enclosures, which has a rating of IP66, on its website.



The latest selection released by Hylec is now available at Expert Electrical for as low as £21.95 for the 250 by 200 by 130mm size, which gives customers savings of as much as 28% off the regular retail price, since the regular price for this product is £30.65. But customers who purchase this Hylec enclosure from Expert Electrical will not only be able to save money – they can also choose from a wide selection of sizes, which range from 250 x 200 x 130mm, as mentioned, to 300 x 200 x 130mm, 300 x 300 x 150mm, 350 x 250 x 150mm, 400 x 300 x 170mm, and 400 x 300 x 220mm. The largest enclosure size at 400 x 300 x 220mm is on offer at Expert Electrical for the low price of £54.19, and this already includes the product's VAT.



So, what makes the Hylec IP66 metal enclosure a very feasible choice? First of all, it is IP66, which means that it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Secondly, this Hylec enclosure is resistant to impact to as much as 5 kilograms of weight that is dropped from a 400-millimetre height. Another reason for its popularity is its compliance with IEC60529, and it also has a maximum rating for temperature of up to 55 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the product comes with a guarantee of 3 years, and it comes with a mounting plate made of steel that is 2 millimetres in thickness.



