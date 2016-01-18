New Real Estate App Launched to Simplify the Search for Homes for Sale and Rentals in South Florida

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --Agent Plus Realty is pleased to announce they have launched a new app that allows people looking to purchase a new home or rent a property in South Florida to reduce the time it takes to relocate. The app is available to download for free. It has quickly become one of the most recommended ways to find a new property in South Florida and is set to change the way properties are bought and sold.



In 2014, 4,940,000 existing homes and 437,000 newly constructed homes were sold in the USA, a large portion of those properties were sold in South Florida. Finding a new or existing property to purchase or to rent in South Florida can be time-consuming and stressful. Health experts have said that purchasing a property is one of the most stressful experiences a person can go through. Agent Plus Reality new app aims to reduce that stress by simplifying the process.



The Agent Plus Realty app provides the ability to search for homes through location. The user can search for properties for rent or sale through an interactive map, where they can simplify the process even further by stipulating the price range. By entering the consumer's requirements, a list of properties will then be shown where the interested party can swipe through photos of the properties available.



The app gives the user the ability to save the searches and provides an easy way to contact the agent, either via phone, text or email.



A spokesman for Agent Plus Reality said: "Our new app puts the property hunter firmly in control. Instead of spending days or weeks searching through different websites or newspapers looking for a property, they can find what they are looking for on their mobile device."



The new real estate app reduces the time it takes to search for a South Florida property for sale or to rent, and according to property experts will become one of the most important real estate tools in recent years.



To learn more about Agent Plus Reality, please visit www.agentplusrealty.com or to download the new real estate app, please visit http://app.agentplusrealty.com



About Agent Plus Realty

Agent Plus Realty is a real estate company located in Deerfield Beach, FL. They provide professional real estate service and have launched a new app to reduce the time it takes to find a new property.