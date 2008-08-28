New Real Estate Firm Launches in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2008 -- Arizona’s real estate industry has had its share of challenges recently, but long-time valley resident and realtor Echo Farrell believes that difficult times bring great opportunities and recently launched Farrell Fine Homes Realty.



“With the decrease in home prices over the past year, the Valley now has a wide range of homes that are a terrific bargain,” said Farrell. “We are working with a variety of clients – first-time home buyers, local residents moving up, investors and second home buyers – to make the most of these great values while they last. There’s too much promise and growth here for home prices to stay low.”



"At Farrell Fine Homes we have the philosophy that one size certainly does not fit all. Each client has a different background, different needs and a different perspective" said Farrell. "Our agents are trained to go the extra mile and we continue to provide a high level of customer service long after the close of escrow".



Prior to her real estate career, Farrell was a director with the Greater Phoenix Convention & Visitors Bureau and her knowledge of the Valley and attractions is a great asset in finding that perfect location for her buyers. “From Fountain Hills to Litchfield Park, We know just about every nook and neighborhood in central Arizona,” said Farrell, and we always find a great fit for our buyers.”



Farrell’s bureau experience also is a real plus for sellers. "I honed my marketing skills selling our city as a top destination,” said Farrell. “I now apply those skills to successfully selling homes –no matter what the market condition.”



