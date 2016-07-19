New Real Estate Reality Show in the Works with a Twist

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --The name basically says it all and should have agents just itching to grab a sneak peak. If you love a good reality show, drama, excitement, and real estate, then you'll likely find yourself on the edge of your seat with this one. It's the perfect set up—and the perfect storm.



Two of the top real estate teams in the country, in the country's third highest priced market will go head-to-head, competing for listings and sales. And to top it off, the real whipped cream or icing on top, they're already rivals. According to Bravo, the show is "sure to be exciting," because the world of real estate is "cut throat." Most exciting of all for couch bound real estate agents enjoying the show--the opportunity to learn tips and tricks from some of the nation's top agents by watching them in action.



Considering the fact that Orange County is having its best year following the Great Recession, Real Estate Wars is sure to be exciting and cut throat. According to data provided by the National Association of Realtors, Orange County continues to have the highest median selling price in regards to single family home properties, with a $713,200 average, up 3% from last year. And the new, resale, and condominium median selling price is up 5.9% from last year. The last peak for the county was in 2007, with a $645,000 peak prior to the Great Recession. Orange County cites the area's success is attributed to job growth, supply, and historical low mortgage rates, and not a "housing bubble" like attribution of the 2006 peak. So where is the location of the country's highest priced single family homes? That would be California's Silicon Valley, with an impressive—to say the least, $980,000 median.



With that said the Orange County market is ripe and prime for the picking with the development of this up and coming new series. It should be exciting indeed to watch as some of the country's top real estate agents, dressed in the best and looking like they're straight out of GQ or Esquire magazines selling some of the nation's most exquisite properties, battle it out to close the deal, and fighting over property listings. As for the cast of the new series, no one knows. However, there is some speculation. Reportedly, a picture with the hashtag "#greatthingstocome" is the center of the speculation. But Bravo has yet to announce anything official, and this includes an official premier date. All the world knows is that the next best thing in real estate entertainment is in the works.



Founded in 1992, Commission Express is a proven commission advance system for real estate professionals. As the #1 leader in commission advances for agents, agents can sell more homes faster. Commission Express has a track record of over $600 million advances, and is still going strong. Contact Commission Express today to get started on becoming one of the nation's leading agents like the agents in Bravo's new show, visit The name basically says it all and should have agents just itching to grab a sneak peak. If you love a good reality show, drama, excitement, and real estate, then you'll likely find yourself on the edge of your seat with this one. It's the perfect set up—and the perfect storm.



Two of the top real estate teams in the country, in the country's third highest priced market will go head-to-head, competing for listings and sales. And to top it off, the real whipped cream or icing on top, they're already rivals. According to Bravo, the show is "sure to be exciting," because the world of real estate is "cut throat." Most exciting of all for couch bound real estate agents enjoying the show--the opportunity to learn tips and tricks from some of the nation's top agents by watching them in action.



Considering the fact that Orange County is having its best year following the Great Recession, Real Estate Wars is sure to be exciting and cut throat. According to data provided by the National Association of Realtors, Orange County continues to have the highest median selling price in regards to single family home properties, with a $713,200 average, up 3% from last year. And the new, resale, and condominium median selling price is up 5.9% from last year. The last peak for the county was in 2007, with a $645,000 peak prior to the Great Recession. Orange County cites the area's success is attributed to job growth, supply, and historical low mortgage rates, and not a "housing bubble" like attribution of the 2006 peak. So where is the location of the country's highest priced single family homes? That would be California's Silicon Valley, with an impressive—to say the least, $980,000 median.



With that said the Orange County market is ripe and prime for the picking with the development of this up and coming new series. It should be exciting indeed to watch as some of the country's top real estate agents, dressed in the best and looking like they're straight out of GQ or Esquire magazines selling some of the nation's most exquisite properties, battle it out to close the deal, and fighting over property listings. As for the cast of the new series, no one knows. However, there is some speculation. Reportedly, a picture with the hashtag "#greatthingstocome" is the center of the speculation. But Bravo has yet to announce anything official, and this includes an official premier date. All the world knows is that the next best thing in real estate entertainment is in the works.



About Commission Express

Founded in 1992, Commission Express is a proven commission advance system for real estate professionals. As the #1 leader in commission advances for agents, agents can sell more homes faster. Commission Express has a track record of over $600 million advances, and is still going strong.



Contact Commission Express today to get started on becoming one of the nation's leading agents like the agents in Bravo's new show, visit www.commissionexpress.com.