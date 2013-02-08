New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is trading at $3.46, up $0.37 (11.98%). The stock is being traded at an abnormally high volume of 70.60M as against a 30 day average of 24.13M.



On 5th February, Zynga (ZNGA), the world's leading provider of social game services, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.



ZNGA’s full year 2012 revenue stood at $1.28 billion, up 12% year-over-year, and bookings of $1.15 billion, down 1% year- over-year. The Company also reported a full year net loss of $209 million and adjusted EBITDA of $213 million. Zynga also reported Q4 revenues of $311 million, flat year-over-year, and bookings of $261 million, down 15% year-over-year.



Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms.



CSR plc. (NASDAQ: CSRE) a global provider of innovative silicon and software solutions and SMK Electronics Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of OEM components, remote controls and consumer electronics accessories, announced that the companies will demonstrate new Bluetooth Smart-enabled advanced remote controls this week at International 2013 CES, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, Booth #20661.



“We are pleased to be working closely with CSR through our SMK Europe Group in the development of advanced remote control capabilities and user interface options,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation.



CSR plc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs and develops semiconductors and software based solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Asia.



