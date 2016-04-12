New Referral Service Launches Game-Changing Effort to Revolutionize the Senior Living Industry

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Representing seniors and the families who love them, a new company launches to facilitate unbiased alternatives for elder living. Doing their utmost to disrupt the $33 billion senior living industry, Elder Living Alternatives both simplifies the process and makes it honest. For a flat fee, the Arizona-based service does all research before providing clients with a portfolio of up to five facilities based solely on their preferences, care needs, and budget. As no other opinion matters, all that's factored in is the detailed desires and needs of the soon-to-be residents. With an honest approach, no alternative includes commissions, referral fees or kickbacks from highly-marketed facilities.



The optimal result a family can hope for when placing their loved one in an assisted care facility is pleasant, independent senior living. Helping families get from A to B, Elder Living Alternatives offers a confidential, personalized service with stress-free interactions between all parties. Treating seniors with dignity, the business model reflects something similar to the professional services of an attorney or an accountant.



Cindy Findley, Founder and Managing Director of Elder Living Alternatives said of the industry's current status quo, "Because senior living referral companies get paid via commissions, only facilities with big marketing budgets get offered. We're vastly different. We visit, interview, research, and create individualized portfolios of the best, unbiased senior living alternatives available. We get it right the first time because moving is expensive and what our clients want matters."



Invaluable particularly for families who are trying to place a senior remotely, consultants ask questions about interests, priorities, wants, needs, health challenges, budgets, and long-term living plans. The company also offers pre and post moving assistance. Portfolios are ready within ten days with expedited options available.



About Elder Living Alternatives

Elder Living Alternatives was founded by Cindy Findley, a Certified Senior Advisor, in an effort to provide the marketplace with a personalized resource for elder placement. Elder Living Alternatives is not contractually obligated to any organization nor are they aligned with a nonprofit so all recommendations are unbiased and motivated by serving the client.



