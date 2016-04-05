New Released FlipHTML5 iOS App Enables Awesome Digital Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --With most people on a spree to buy the latest iPhones and iPads, an option to read digital publications on such devices anytime anywhere is a sort of luxury that many like to avail. FlipHTML5, one of the popular digital publishing platforms has now released its new iOS app that enables a flipbook reader to do the same effortlessly. With a modest size of 1.1 MB, the newly released native iOS app is not too bulky and has an appealing user interface. It works perfectly on iOS 5.0 and higher versions. Moreover, apart from iPhone and iPad, this app is compatible with iPod touch even.



Exclusive Features of FlipHTML5 iOS app



The software's new app for iOS device has some stunning features that users will surely like to explore. These are as follows:



- Hassle-free account creation via app

- Option to add or delete favorite books

- Easy sharing of digital publications on social networking sites

- Ability to change password i.e. to set a new password

- Searching the latest online books anytime

- Finding a book easily by book name and username

- Fast downloading for a book

- Saving reader records automatically



With an app, a flipbook user is not required to install anything and one can have an easy access to the digital publications via web browsers only.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a popular provider of flipbook software that enables people to publish their online catalogs, ebooks or magazines digitally in an effortless manner. It has multiple interesting features like page editor, personal home page, bookcase, SEO-friendliness, and much more. To download the app, visit http://fliphtml5.com/features/mobile.