New Repor Analyses India's Growing Concern for Energy Efficiency in the Automotive Industry

Report Buyer, the online destination for business intelligence for major industry sectors, has added a new report which analyses the increasing concern of India's car manufacturers surrounding the ongoing surge in fuel-price. In a bid to stay competitive in India's budget conscious market, auto makers search for alternative fuel technologies and plan to manufacture more fuel-efficient vehicles.



The new report "Automotive Base Drivers 2007" examines the consequences of the increasing oil prices which have led to companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra to introduce plans for petrol-electric hybrid versions of their passenger cars Indica and Scorpio respectively.



Authors of the report forecast an intensified competition in the super mini segment in the country, starting with Tato's Nano, and now foreign car manufacturers Hyundai and Renault-Nissan are all set to roll out their offerings in the same section of the auto mobile market. The report also predict a growing interest outside the borders of India as foreign manufacturers are ready to seize the opportunity in the country's alternative fuel vehicle space.



The report notes that a logical solution to the problem of the increasing congestion in cities like Dehli and Mumba is to manufacture more compact and fuel-efficient cars. It further claims that in order to create commercial viability of non-conventional fuel-based cars, the manufacturers must liaise with the government authorities. The vehicle manufacturers must enthuse the need with the policy makers to establish a network of fuel stations for such vehicles; otherwise, the saleability of such vehicles will be called into question.



Authors of the report suggest that India's auto manufacturers have taken a wise step in addressing the need for fuel-efficient and alternative fuel vehicles, as with India already being a price conscious market, the initiatives taken by the auto manufacturers, at a time when fuel costs are a concern, are nothing but imperative.



