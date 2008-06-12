New Report Analyses the Global Market for Auto Exhaust Systems

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2008 -- Report Buyer, the online destination for business intelligence for major industry sectors, has added a new report analysing the market for auto exhaust systems.



“Global Market Review of Exhaust Systems”, which is available at http://www.reportbuyer.com/go/AJA00140 reports that an exhaust system has two purposes: on the one hand, it reduces noise by means of a silencing system, and on the other hand, it reduces the pollutants contained in exhaust gases by means of catalytic converters.



The report shows that as each new emissions regulation swings into force, more and more content is being added to the exhaust in order to comply. Manufacturers believe that the emissions control content per light vehicle will rise over the next few years, a result of introducing multiple catalytic converters per vehicle, heat exchangers and particulate filters.



The fourth edition of this report reviews the key market drivers, and investigates the latest trends and technologies. The report also takes a look at the emerging markets (China, India, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia and Turkey), provides market share data for selected regions, and offers a number of exclusive interviews with manufacturers.



The study shows that vehicle makers are increasingly focusing on emerging markets for growth opportunities. It further takes a look at these markets, as well as providing market share data for the European and North American market. Forecasts also show market value of OE emission control technologies for passenger cars and light vehicle applications in Europe, North America, Japan and China to 2014.



