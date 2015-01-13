New Business market report from Markets and Markets: "Business Process Management Market - Global Forecast to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --Business Process Management Market by Solutions (Process Modeling, Automation, Integration, Content & Document Management, and Monitoring & Optimization Management), by End User (SMBs, Enterprises & Large Enterprises) - Global Forecast to 2019
The Business Process Management (BPM) market in this report is defined as the software and services that are used by enterprises to optimize the performance of their business process thus helping enterprises to achieve efficiency in their business operations. The BPM market is segmented into solutions, deployment modes, end users, verticals, and regions. The solutions include modeling, automation, integration, content and document management, and monitoring and optimization. The deployment modes include hosted and on-premises. The end users include Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), enterprises, and large enterprises. The overall market size of BPM is further distributed into verticals and regions, respectively.
The BPM market comprises solutions such as modeling, automation, integration, content and document management, and monitoring and optimization. In 2014, automation accounts for the highest market share followed by content and document management.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rate of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into solutions, deployment modes, end users, verticals, and regions covering this market comprehensively. The report also depicts the market sizes for emerging solutions. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
2. This report will help the organizations to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition, and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of the top 10 players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.
3. The report helps the organizations to understand the pulse of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
