Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --'New Zealand: Fiber-Optic Broadband Initiatives and LTE Expansion to Accelerate Data Services Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of New Zealand's mobile and fixed telecommunications and mobile markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the New Zealand market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Summary



- In 2014, New Zealand will generate an estimated overall telecom service revenue of $4.3bn or 2.3% of GDP, an increase of 2.0% over the previous year. Although mobile voice is expected to be the largest revenue segment, the prime growth contributor will be the mobile data segment.

- Overall service revenue will grow moderately at a CAGR of 1.0% over the 2014-2019 period, and the overall revenue split will be inclined toward mobile services (52.4% in 2019), due to revenue growth in mobile data services. 2014 saw LTE network launches or upgrades from all three of the nation's mobile operators.

- The top two operators, Spark and Vodafone New Zealand, which provide fixed, mobile and pay-TV services, account for 69.2% of total telecom service revenue in 2014. Incumbent Spark is the market leader in fixed voice and Internet segments, and the mobile segment is led by Vodafone New Zealand. Operators continue to explore new opportunities through new services launches as well as strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

- Adoption of 3G technologies is expected to peak at 98.0% in 2015, after which we expect a decline as subscribers switch to LTE services. Market leader Vodafone New Zealand launched the country's first 4G LTE services in the 1800MHz band in Auckland in February 2013. Pyramid Research expects total LTE subscriptions to reach 3.7m by 2019, owing to the strong commitment by operators to increase their 4G coverage.

- The total number of fixed access lines is expected to increase marginally over 2013-2014 to reach 3.2m. Overall growth in the xDSL and FTTx segments was negated by the continued decline in the PSTN segment. High-speed broadband access services will witness increased demand. Fixed wholesale access pricing regulation is a key factor in the market and will impact fixed operators' offers in 2015. Pyramid Research expects fiber to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, growing from 6.3% of total lines in 2014 to 26.4% in 2019, driven by the government's broadband initiatives and operators' broadband plans.

- Over the next five years, operators should seize opportunities in the LTE and FTTx space by offering data packages and bundled services over fiber for multiplay offerings. Vendors should position themselves for providing device and content services, the demand for which should increase in the coming years as the adoption of LTE services increases.



Scope

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in New Zealand today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2019. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into New Zealand's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in New Zealand compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in New Zealand.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and mobile data markets.

- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2011 to 2019.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.



