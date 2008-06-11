New Report Predicts That Global Market For Advanced Materials and Sensors Will Be Worth $9.4 Billion By 2012

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- Report Buyer, the online destination for business intelligence for major industry sectors, has added a new report which finds that the global market for advanced materials and sensors is expected to be worth $6.8 billion this year.



"Advanced Materials for Sensors”, which is available at http://www.reportbuyer.com/goBCC00178 predicts that the market is expected to increase to over $9.4 billion by 2012, showing a compound average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.



The report says the market is broken down into applications of advanced materials, and sensors using advanced materials. Of these, the latter segment, sensors using advanced materials presently command the largest share of the market, valued at nearly $5.1 billion in 2007. The study predicts that this market is expected to grow to be worth $6.9 billion by 2012, a CAGR of 6.4%.



Authors of the report say that the advanced materials segment was valued at $1.7 billion in 2007 and is forecast to reach a value of $2.5 billion in 2012, a CAGR of 8.1%. They point out that the steep rise in advanced materials is greatly influenced by the continual development cycle which impacts the market. This is the cycle that sees every new advanced material coming out of the lab and into the market.



