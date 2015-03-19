Chattanooga, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2015 --It's not widely known that between 1996 and 2012, over 180 children died as a result of strangulation from a window treatment cord. Or that over 100 more were reported to have injuries due to this same contraption. This cording has been known to be unattractive, but that is the least of American parents' worries. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least one child death every month is directly related to unsafe cording from window blinds and treatments. These cords are nationally known to be one of the top five dangers in American homes.



In 2011, the New York Times reported that long hanging window treatment cords were not the only issue in regards to child safety. Inner blind cords (the cords that control light filtering and privacy within the blinds) have caused a multitude of children's injuries and at least five deaths reported to date. Children are not the only victims to these products. Many consider their furry children (their pets) to be just as much a part of their family as the one related to them by blood. Many cats, dogs, and less popular domesticated animals, such as lemurs, have suffered from inner cord strangulation at worst, and intense rope burn at best with corded blinds and shades.



In 2014, the Consumer Product Safety Commission spurred a push for safer options that caught the attention of Capitol Hill, and now a federally mandated standard for cordless window treatment might be on the table. Many of the voluntary efforts of manufacturers to enhance the safety of corded window blinds have failed to produce satisfactory results and have failed to reduce the risk of injury or death. While it is possible to pin the cords out of the way of children, this precise method has led to at least five known strangulation deaths of children under two years old.



Blindsmax.com is already ahead of the game in regards to these possible federal mandates for consumer safety. This is a business that takes pride in its customer service, offering their undivided and customized attention to each consumer and situation. The site is also known for sending multitudes of free samples of blind slats, ensuring that the buyer is always aware of exactly what color the fabric is, as well as the amount of privacy each option provides. They are also so invested in the safety of your family that they will upgrade to child-safe cordless options for select styles of Levolor, Graber and Timber brands. This offer is only for a limited time, so it is necessary to take advantage of this offer in a timely manner.



Parents for Window Blind Safety (PFWBS), an advocacy group for the protection of families from window treatment cord injury and death, have been crying out and demanding safer standards for blinds and shades for at least ten years. While the voluntary actions of manufacturers have been aimed at "reducing" the deaths of children related to their product, this advocacy group demands elimination of the problem. The solution has been available all along: child safety cordless lift system options. This has been patented since 1932, but not many companies use this much safer alternative when marketing their products.



About Blindsmax.com

Blindsmax.com can help consumers preserve the safety of their children and pets by offering affordable and child-safe window treatment options. This is a business that is striving to improve the safety features of window blinds and shades continuously, and even offers a wide selection of blinds and shades that have absolutely no cording. Blindsmax.com takes extra preventative measures that have previously been unavailable to consumers at a reasonable price. This customer service driven company is going above and beyond to ensure that they are contributing adequate choices to live in style, and helping the consumer to do it safely, setting the standard for other companies to follow suit.



Summary



In 2014, the Consumer Product Safety Commission spurred a push for safer options that caught the attention of Capitol Hill, and now a federally mandated standard for cordless window treatment might be on the table. Many of the voluntary efforts of manufacturers to enhance the safety of corded window blinds have failed to produce satisfactory results and have failed to reduce the risk of injury or death. While it is possible to pin the cords out of the way of children, this precise method has led to at least five known strangulation deaths of children under two years old.



Contact:

Greg Wolf

Digital Marketing Manager

Gable Point, LLC

423-624-6520

Gregory.wolf@wallpaperwholesaler.com