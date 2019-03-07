New Research on Funeral Planning Released: 60% Think They Should Plan, 16.5% Don't Like to Think About It

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --The research, which focused on the Northeast region of the United States, offers insights like:



- What kind of funeral people would like, and what they expect to spend, with over 57% planning to budget under $5000



- How people wish to have their remains handled, with over 47% planning on cremation



- Bucket List items people would like to accomplish before they die, with over 30% citing a travel goal



- How many plan to have obituaries, with about 72% planning to publish an obituary



"The findings substantiated a lot of what we've suspected." said Brigitte Ganger, representing Beyond the Dash. "Funerals tend to be more expensive than people think. The average funeral cost is usually over $7,000, but many plan to spend less than $5,000. It makes sense that we're seeing people explore different funeral and memorial options."



Read the full report, Funeral Plans in USA Northeast.



About Beyond the Dash

The life of a loved one is more than just a dash, bookended by two dates. That dash is their life story. Beyond the Dash helps users share, remember and celebrate life stories. We offer simple, elegant and affordable online obituaries to grieving families, giving them the tools they need to publish meaningful, detailed and memorable tributes to their loved ones.