New Resource for Interior Designers

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2009 -- Most interior designers struggle with business and need practical strategies and education by and for designers.



There are few options available to get advice and support, and with the economic downturn, there are few options available.



Design Success University, the new venture by Gail Doby, a twenty-one year veteran of the Interior Design industry, is the first of its kind resource offering expert interviews and classes designed specifically for designers without business education.



Design Success University co-hosted another industry first in late October of 2008, an Interior Design Summit featuring 14 experts, interior designers and best-selling authors with practical, actionable advice to help interior designers grow their businesses.

