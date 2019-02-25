New Retirement Book Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Ignite Press announced this week that Chuck Bigbie's new book, The Retirement GPS: How to Avoid the Roadblocks and Detours on Your Retirement Journey, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of:



The Retirement GPS explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book navigates you through five critical retirement changes and challenges with the help of Chuck's 36+ years of financial expertise to guide you.



"If we fail to plan our way around these retirement obstacles," says Chuck, "our retirement journey will be one fraught with breakdowns and dead-ends."



Chuck Bigbie, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is President of Woodland Wealth Management and a Branch Manager for Geneos Wealth Management, where he specializes in retirement planning and wealth management. Chuck has more than 36 years of experience serving clients and helping them achieve their goals. He has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, as well as Proactive Advisor magazine. Chuck received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa and teaches retirement planning at Tulsa Community College.



