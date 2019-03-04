New Retirement Book Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2019 --Ignite Press announced this week that Frank A. Leyes' new book, The Renegotiation of Your Retirement: The 5 Essential Negotiations to a Retirement without Compromise became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of:



The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2EhCkmj



The Renegotiation of Your Retirement explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book challenges you to negotiate your way through five critical retirement changes and challenges with the help of Frank's 34+ years of financial expertise.



"Even if you consider your financial knowledge to be above average," says Frank, "people still need reminding more often than they need instruction."



About Frank A. Leyes, ChFC

Frank A. Leyes, ChFC, is a nationally recognized speaker and the author of the Amazon #1 bestselling book, The Way of Wealth: 7 Steps to Financial Freedom in a World of Economic Dependence.* Frank manages practices in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Roanoke, Virginia, all while prioritizing time with his family at their home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He uses his gifts of speaking and writing to share the principles of True Wealth, helping people understand what money can do…and what it was never intended to do. Frank also counsels financial advisors around the nation, helping them build successful, client-centered practices.



