New Retirement Book Promises to Help People Weather the Shifting Sands of Retirement

The Shifting Sands of Retirement explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book teaches you how to weather through five critical retirement storms with the help of Jim's 30+ years of financial expertise to guide you.



"If we fail to address these coming storms," says Jim, "our retirement house will collapse."



James Kreid has been a financial advisor for more than 30 years, with expertise in both the insurance and financial fields, giving him a unique skill set. He has specialized in estate planning as well as pension and annuity maximization. While Jim enjoys helping clients plan for retirement, his real goal is enabling his clients to go to work because they choose to, not because they must. He also helps clients protect their assets in order to pass them on to loved ones or charitable organizations. Along with Jill, his wife of 30+ years, Jim is very involved in the ministries of his church, Bible Study Fellowship, and The Great Banquet.



About Ignite Press

Ignite Press is a premier publisher of non-fiction books specializing in business and medical topics.