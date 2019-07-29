New Robotic Trading Software Set to Empower Users to Take Control of Their Financial Future

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2019 --No longer do everyday investors and traders have to rely on the big brokerages or spend money on high financial advisory fees simply to invest in the stock market and work toward securing their financial future. Zeke™, a brand new automated stock market trading software platform created by Maverick Business Solutions (MBS), is set to transform the way people interested in wealth building approach investing and trading.



Zeke™ was designed to maximize users' profitability when trading on the stock market, currency markets, and other financial markets. Using custom machine learning technology, the software evaluates the financial markets that are available to the public to identify the best opportunities for gains. Users have the freedom to be as hands-on or as hands-off as they want, giving people of all investment levels the chance to profit from the financial markets.



What makes Zeke™ so cutting-edge is that it never stops analyzing opportunities. The technology is also robust enough to handle up to 1500 trades a week, making it even easier to maximize potential. Users can set filters and indicators based on their individual trading goals and investing style. Then, instead of making decisions that may be colored by human emotions, knowledge limits, and even investor fatigue, Zeke™ monitors hundreds of trading strategies and executes based on the user's set parameters – all without the need for human intervention.



With Zeke™, a user can wake up, brew a cup of coffee, and check out the trading gains made while one sleeps. It's seamless, personalized, and empowered trading.



MBS makes it possible to be a successful trader even as a novice with its advanced robotic trading platform. And at the same time, users can develop their financial skills and expand their knowledge with all the software's fantastic learning tools and resources. These include video tutorials, IM chats with knowledgeable professionals, community chats, and practice funds to try out different trading strategies. Zeke™ also comes with ongoing support. Users can contact professionals at any time.



Maverick Business Solutions is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for their patent-pending software. Interested backers can choose from a variety of exciting pledge rewards when they support the project, many of which include a week of free trading.



To learn more about Zeke™ and how MBS is transforming trading for everyone, visit the project's Kickstarter campaign.