New Rug-Grip Product Protects Flooring and Keeps Area Rugs Flat

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Slippery rugs can damage hardwood and tile flooring while also posing a threat to folks walking through a home who might trip over a rug's curling edges. A new product protects flooring.



Stay Put Rug Gripper by Metric USA keeps rugs, rug pads and carpet padding in place with easy-to-use, customizable carpet corners. Using an adhesive safe for wood, tile and other hard flooring, Stay Put Rug Grippers are applied to the corners of an area rug to weigh it down, preventing it from curling up and keeps carpet in place. Each of four rug grippers can be cut to any shape or size to fit carpets with squared or rounded corners.



Once applied, the heavy, sturdy rug grippers hold firmly in place, protecting flooring surfaces from the damage that can occur when an abrasive rug rubs the surface as it slips and slides across the floor. The grippers work with any type of rug; their thin material won't show through low-profile rugs and allows all rug types to lay flat. The unique surface of the grippers holds the carpet corners to the floor without any sticky residue.



"We've all fallen in love with beautiful but impractical area rugs that end up slipping all over the floor at home," said Rita Haft, president of Metric USA. "With Stay Put Rug Gripper, that beautiful rug can be practical as well when our versatile new rug grippers are applied to the corners of your favorite area rugs and carpets."



Metric USA's value-priced set of four carpet corners come with a 100 percent lifetime satisfaction guarantee. The grippers can be purchased on Amazon.com at http://amzn.to/291Jv4e.



Stay Put Rug Grippers join Metric USA's other customizable home improvement products, including wood floor protectors, furniture stabilizers and more.



About Metric USA

Metric USA is a family-owned business that has been creating convenient, comfortable wearables for over 60 years. Metric has been the leading manufacturer of lingerie and swimsuit cups for the women's intimate apparel and swimwear markets both in US and Europe for over 70 years. Their signature product, Metric 66, is a super-soft fabric traditionally used in high-end lingerie. The company recently added a new division focused on manufacturing high quality home products. All of Metric's products are manufactured at a socially-responsible plant located in Sri Lanka.



Learn more about Metric Products at http://www.metric-products.com.



Contact:

John Collins

310-815-9000

john@metric-products.com

www.metric-products.com

Metric Products

4630 Leahy Street

Culver City, CA 90230