New SaaS Headless Marketplace Solution Helps Retailers Compete with Amazon

Barrie, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Many online retailers are now competing with public marketplaces by adding products fulfilled by suppliers to their own ecommerce sites or by creating external marketplaces. Complementary products provide a fast way to increase revenue by upselling and provide additional SEO value.



According to Gartner, "By 2023, 15% of medium- to high-gross-merchandise-value digital commerce organizations will have deployed their own marketplaces, thereby creating an entirely new digital ecosystem." Gartner, Create Enterprise Marketplaces to Accelerate Digital Business, 5 July 2019,



Avetti Commerce has just launched a new SaaS solution that can integrate products from thousands of suppliers into an existing ecommerce site OR it can be used to create a separate B2C , B2B or even a B2B2C marketplace site. B2B2C integrates wholesalers to retailers to a retailer owned B2B or B2C marketplace.. See https://www.avetticommerce.com for more details.



Avetti Commerce also follows the trend towards the use of headless ecommerce connecting to more powerful front end technologies such as React and Angular. Avetti includes a modern React based store that shifts control to businesses providing full GIT access to modify and expand the site beyond the SaaS microservices provided by Avetti. This shift in control gives businesses complete access to expand and integrate as needed to additional microservice APIs. Avetti can also optionally provide 3500 suppliers with products ready to supply.



Dana Todd, CEO of custom fashion marketplace Balodana, says "We value Avetti as our partner for a marketplace solution, initially because of their flexibility and ability to support our heavy customization needs. They have added even more value in their personal support and advanced product features, and we're excited about the performance and engagement impacts possible from a React version of our marketplace with GIT access."



Avetti Commerce is based just north of Toronto, Canada and has 7 offices globally and helps retailers, distributors, governments and banks with customizable B2C, B2B and B2B2C SaaS and licensed Marketplace and Ecommerce solutions.