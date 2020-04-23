New SafeStyle Mask Protecting from Viruses and Pollution Gains Popularity in Europe

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2020 --Nevena British Couture House releases for sale new SafeStyle Mask in Europe. The mask is highly effective in protecting from air pollution, as well as viruses, bacteria and other airborne diseases.



Presently, SafeStyle Mask is available online in Italy, Germany and Greece. Within couple of days it will be presented in other European countries including Spain, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Poland.



Established in 2001, Nevena is a British Couture House engaged in the production of hand finished and exquisitely detailed pieces, using the highest quality materials.



To respond to the increasing demand of masks today, Nevena Couture decided to rearrange its manufacture and to focus on producing protective masks. The new SafeStyle masks not only protect the user and those around him, but also look stylish and fashionable.



SafeStyle Mask is specially designed to protect from viruses, air pollution and dust. The mask is easy to put on, convenient and effective. It covers the mouth and nose and can be washed and reused.



Visiting SafeStyle Mask official website, the client can choose between six different designs. All masks are handcrafted, lined with silk, cotton or mix of both for extreme softness.



SafeStyle masks can also be used as protection from cold in winter, as well as protection against different respiratory diseases.