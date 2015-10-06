Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --LoPresti Aviation, leading provider of aviation performance and efficiency solutions, announces the release of the BoomBeam HID light kit for Citation Bravo and Citation Encore.



"Citation Bravo and Encore customers have been demanding that we make a light upgrade for their aircraft. Previously we had light kits for the wing mounted lights but now we can also install the lights on the main landing gear. The factory light in this location is small and uses standard filament lighting. We had to design a brand new option for this aircraft. this is the smallest light enclosure that we have ever created and the light performance is outstanding." Said Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation.



Tyler Wheeler, CEO, says, "The Citation product line is very important to LoPresti Aviation and this newest Citation light kit will allow us to provide lighting for customers that we just could not service before. This new system required new tooling and a significant commitment by LoPresti to this product line. This system is available in with our 85 watt technology as well as our legacy 60 watt systems."



The LoPresti BoomBeam HID light kit for Citation Bravo and Citation Encore consists of new form fitting housings, brackets, cabling and our 85 watt BoomBeam ballast. The light output of the landing light is increased by 600% and features the industry leading 5 year warranty.



Contact LoPresti Aviation, Citation Service Centers, LoPresti Partners for installation details.