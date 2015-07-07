Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --William "Skip" Miller will train attendees of his Advanced Sales School courses using concepts from his newest book, "Selling Above and Below the Line", during the next session of the course, August 10-12, 2015 in Silicon Valley.



"Selling Above and Below the Line" focuses specifically on the groundbreaking theory that communication to user buyers and to C-Suite decision makers must be drastically different in order to succeed. This strategy is now successfully being used by some of the most successful companies in business today, including Google, Tableau Software, UGG, Virgin Atlantic and WebEx.



"This refines the sales process in a whole new way," stated Miller. "By identifying both the Above the Line decision maker and the Below the Line user buyer early in the process, communication is pinpointed and efficient. Sales simply soar after that."



M3 Learning's Advanced Sales School is the nation's premier training course for sales professionals who want to progress from good to great. While covering the essential elements of sales, the course also challenges any attendee with material that goes beyond any other course available.



"Selling Above and Below the Line" is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound, as well as in airport bookstores throughout the United States. For bulk orders, to customize this book for employee training, promotions, incentives, or gifts, or for faculty evaluation for college adoption, contact the publisher, AMACOM.



About M3 Learning

M3 Learning, a proactive sales and sales management training company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA, is one of the most influential and successful sales management and training companies worldwide. More than 300,000 sales professionals in 38 countries have benefited from M3 Learning's proprietary sales training tools, corporate training seminars and publicly offered sales school.



For more information on M3 Learning or to schedule an interview, contact Regan Robertson at 360-421-0805 or at regan@m3learning.com



#sell #salestraining #saleswebsites #salesmanagement #salesschool