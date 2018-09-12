New Sandal Line Viakix Introduces America's Most Fashionable Athletic Sandals Below $50

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Outdoor enthusiasts apprehensive to buy athletic sandals given the expensive price tag can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Rising outdoor footwear company Viakix has just launched its brand new Samara Sandal line that extends high quality and fashionable outdoor sandals at extremely affordable prices. The Viakix company has established an online sales model to pass on the savings to its customers.



Samara Sandal athletic sandals are now available for women.



"We are excited to announce the recent launch of our Samara Sandal line this month. Our motto has always been to extend premium outdoor footwear collections that are fashionable, functional and affordable as well. Our latest Samara Sandal line follows the same ethos and delivers quality and style at a very reasonable price point. At a price target of under $44.99, our new outdoor sandals are a win-win for outdoor & hiking enthusiasts", stated Elissa Sherwood, the founder of Viakix.



The idea behind the company was inspired by Elissa's search for attractive outdoor footwear at reasonable prices. Elissa noticed the big trade-off – quality brands came with a price tag that is out of reach for many, while the more affordable brands lacked the quality for true outdoor adventurers. Such a situation inspired Elissa to design her own brand of outdoor footwear that will assure style, quality, and affordable pricing in one - thus Viakix was born. Samara Sandal is the third launch from the fast-rising company.



The new walking sandals from Viakix are strategically designed with highly durable webbing to withstand rough outdoor terrains. These sandals are also designed with a supportive and durable outsole to allow for long, comfortable wear.



"Our new outdoor sandals are crafted by hand with care and we use only the highest quality materials in the making. You can be assured of ultimate heel & toe all-day comfort with our new cutting-edge athletic footwear. Besides, each sandal comes with custom fit flexibility for the convenience of our users."



Part of the uniqueness of the new sandal line also lays in its versatility. Unlike other regular hiking sandals that are a misfit in mainstream fashion, the stylish Samara sandals can be used in almost all occasions.



"We have redefined sporty fashion with our latest Samara walking sandals. They are not just great for outdoor actions but are also promising for your hangout dates with friends or that special person. From beaches to mountains to long drives to cafes - our Samara sandals will be your companion everywhere."



The company offers a 30-day warranty on its footwear when bought directly from Viakix website.



About Viakix

Viakix is an American footwear company built on a passion for recreation and a sporting lifestyle. They started their company with the goal of developing America's most fashionable outdoor footwear. Viakix designs, develops, manufactures and delivers superior footwear for the outdoor enthusiast.



