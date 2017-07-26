New Saturday Training Program Schedule Released by AU and NZ Outsource Accounting Leader, BOSS

Lindfield, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Back Office Shared Services (BOSS) announces the release of their Saturday Training Program Schedule for 2017 through 2018. Making outsourcing accounting work the mainstay of booming companies, the program is slated to bolster the efforts of the BOSS team at the ground level. The team is made up of virtual accountants and virtual bookkeepers adept in streamlining the daily process of business accounting for Australia and New Zealand residents. Also servicing clientele who want a virtual bookkeeper on tap for personal accounting, the company is full scale. With a schedule of classes relevant for the income year of 2016-2017 as well as the impact of amendments for 2017-2018, the outlook for current clients' accounting needs is good.



Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS, Lee Court said, "Every year we go to great lengths to safeguard our clients with superior training for our accounting outsourcing team. It's phenomenal how well they respond to the training that's been so carefully outlined for them. We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish with these impressive professionals."



Outsourced accounting services training includes classes entitled, 2017 Smart Work Paper, Primary Production, and ATO Audit Targets. This particular information is to be discussed in the month of August. For September training includes ATO Rulings that are relevant to 2016-17 as well as Franking Credits, and Deductions for Individuals such as vehicle and travel, clothing, gifts, home deductions, and union fees, etc. On goes the training with classes entitled, Main Residence Exemption, GST Overview and Reconciliation, Capital Gains with General and Specific Provisions, All SBE Concessions, Non-Commercial Losses, Trust Resolution and its Impact among important others.



Trainers are composed in teams of educators sometimes numbering four or five at a time. Court adds, "Our training teams are so on point with knowledge of tax law for Australia and New Zealand it's impeccable. Outsource accounting is the way of the future, and this tremendous team makes it possible."



To hire a virtual accountant visit http://www.boz.com.au and http://bossoutsourcing.nz/.



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



Contact:

Lee Court

Client Relationship and Marketing Manager

enquiries@boz.com.au

1800 889 232



Website:

http://www.boz.com.au

http://bossoutsourcing.nz/