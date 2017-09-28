New Scented Products Created to Promote Happiness and Presence

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --A new line of scented products that promotes a general feeling of happiness and wellbeing today launched an IndieGogo Campaign, and was featured on the new Elevator Pitch series by Entrepreneur magazine. The Mood-scent line, developed by Founder and Chief Mood Officer Kathryn Goetzke, is aimed at getting people present through sensory engagement. A new 21-Day course is also part of the fundraising campaign, launched with celebrity Psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, to give individuals quick, easy, and actionable items every day to increase their joy.



The Happiness Mood-scent is a blend of lemon, bergamot, mandarin, grapefruit and lime essential oils. The uplifting scent encourages the mind to focus on the present and savor the moment. Research suggests people are out of the present moment approximately 50% of the time, and it is one of the greatest barriers to human happiness and contentment. The Mood Factory has infused Happiness in a number of products, including bath bombs, body butters, scent sticks, body scrubs, massage oils and room and body sprays.



"I use the Happiness Mood Stick before big presentations, while traveling, in the morning before a workout, and as a general mood booster," says Goetzke. "Learning how to get present is an ongoing challenge, and creating fun and easy ways to do so has been a great life hack. Literally, anyone can use it when they need a quick pick-me-up - kids can put one in their backpacks, women can carry one in their purse, and men can have one in their briefcase."



The Happiness line is ready for production and has been launched on Indiegogo. Mood Sticks are available from $10. Reward levels include access to the 21 Days to Happiness Course, a journey to greater engagement, joy, and well-being, with Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, a Licensed Psychologist. Dr. Lombardo's unique ability to help men and women unlock their own, unique personal happiness code has made her America's most interviewed celebrity psychologist. The Course provides research-supported instructions on how to create and continue a mindset of happiness. It features quick videos which outline a daily practice on which to focus, as well as action steps for that day.



As part of the campaign, The Mood Factory is donating 10% of the proceeds (minus shipping) to Hopeful Minds, a skills-based program for teaching hope to young kids. The program teaches 8-10-year-old children about creating, maintaining and sustaining hope even during the most trying times.



About Kathryn Goetzke

As well as the Chief Mood Officer at The Mood Factory, Kathryn Goetzke is a global depression advocate and founder of the mission of International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression (iFred). iFred aims to shine a positive light on depression and eliminate the stigma associated with it through prevention, research and education. To help shift society's negative perception of depression, iFred uses positive imagery and branding; the color yellow and a sunflower is their instantly recognizable, international symbol. IFred works on prevention through teaching hope to young kids, via Hopeful Minds (previously Schools for Hope), based on research it is a teachable skill.



About Elizabeth Lombardo, Ph.D.

Considered NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's "Head coach for Happiness", Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo is on a mission to free people from their inner critic to create the health, wealth and happiness they crave. Elizabeth has worked with several Fortune 500 companies, both presenting opening keynotes as well as running smaller workshops and exclusive executive roundtables with audience sizes ranging from 20 to over 3,000. Her ability to help people unlock their own, unique personal happiness code has made her America's most interviewed celebrity psychologist, with over 100 radio and TV appearances on shows such as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey and Fox News. A Licensed Practicing Psychologist with a Ph.D. in Psychology and a Master's degree in Physical Therapy, Dr. Lombardo is also the author of the bestselling book, Better Than Perfect: 7 Strategies to Crush Your Inner Critic and Create a Life You Love.



About The Mood Factory

The Mission of The Mood Factory is Simple: To Improve Moods. It does that by inspiring individuals how to engage senses to improve well-being. Being present is one of the fastest ways to feel better and lead healthier, more productive fulfilling lives. The Mood Factory is currently launching a 21-Day to Happiness course, and in production of a new line of scent products based on how the sense of smell impacts mood states, including: Energy, Tranquility, Happiness and Serenity.