Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --PADI Asia Pacific and PADI regional representative have now released an updated schedule for the Gili Islands region of Indonesia and have chosen to include 12 sessions as opposed to the previous 10 sessions per year and the PADI IDC Gili Islands will now be able to offer 12 opportunities to join the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) held at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) on Gili Trawangan.



2017 Sessions - total time to complete the PADI IDC Preparation + PADI IDC + EFRI



Session 1. January 9th - January 29th

Session 2. January 29th - February 18th

Session 3. February 13th -March 5th

Session 4. March 20 - April 9th

Session 5. April 24 - May 14th

Session 6. May 29th - June 18th

Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd

Session 8. August 7th - August 27th

Session 9. September 11th - October 1st

Session 10. September 28th - October 18th

Session 11. October 16th - November 5th

Session 12. November 20th - December 10th



Led by a Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director with a raw passion for training the PADI IDC Indonesia offers more than just the standard PADI IDC Course and offers a range of additional workshops outside of the curriculum, which are designed to enhance the learning experience whilst having fun at the same time and develop candidates in a way that is aimed at developing diving knowledge, skills and confidence to deliver the PADI curriculum to future students in a way that feels comfortable. Holly is a highly experienced diving instructor who has worked within the diving industry for the past 13 years in a range of worldwide diving destinations and now enjoys preparing candidates to be successful within the industry and enjoy the same success and rewards. The program takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) on the island of Gili Trawangan offering the very highest possible standard of training facilities.



The PADI IDC Gili Islands reviews can also be a great help when deciding where to take the Instructor Development Course and allow professional divers to see first-hand reviews from the program. Latest news and updates can be found on the Gili Islands PADI IDC Facebook Fan Page and the PADI IDC Indonesia Blog.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com