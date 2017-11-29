New Service Is "Thought Provoking" for Users

Islamabad, Pakistan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --Understanding how to analyze information in a logical and orderly manner is an important skill to have in today's world. However, many critical thinking concepts are often left out of discussions in academic classrooms today.



Simplify Thinking and Everything aims to help the users of this new service demystify the information presented to them and help them process information more efficiently by using valuable critical thinking skills.



Analyzation of debates and arguments can help individuals form well-educated opinions, and Simplify Thinking and Everything hopes to allow customers to learn how to analyze arguments in six months' time.



This service is comprised of a series of lectures that walks users through the analyzation of various topics. The creators of this innovative service also plan to consistently offer the videos at a 90% discounted rate. This is because they want to reach as many people as possible with this innovative video course.



This life skill will help prepare anyone who makes decisions on a daily basis with the tools needed to make logical decisions. Whether customers want a better understanding of current events, or if they want to be able to better analyze conversations and reading material, this course can be an excellent resource.



Critical thinking skills aren't just for the professor, they can be used every day by anyone!



This course was created by a professional in the field of psychology, who has discovered a process to help make decision making simpler and more decisive. He was so excited to formulate this course that he wants to reach as many individuals as possible.



Simplify Thinking and Everything has recently launched a campaign on Indiegogo which offers backers their choice of three package options, based on the size of their donation.



The first package, the basic package, includes access to the research that prompted the creation of this groundbreaking video course, which narrows in on critical thinking, creativity, and analysis. It is available for $30 and will be available in mid December of 2017.



The second package, which is the intermediate package, is available for $60 and includes access to all of the premium content in the course, until its last lecture in June of 2018.



The Advanced package includes everything mentioned in the basic and intermediate package, as well as 6 months of additional lectures, the last of which will become available in December of 2018.



Simplify Thinking and Everything is believed by its creators to be an exciting course that will make decision making simpler for its backers.