Telecom and Enterprise API Business Intelligence is an annual subscription service that provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics within the API arena including companies, solutions, business models, forecasts, future outlook, applications and services.
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2014 --Fast Market Research is proud to announce the availability of a new subscription service from Mind Commerce Publishing, Telecom and Enterprise Data + API Business Intelligence.
Enterprise API provides users with programmatic access to collect, import, export and run reports on data. Enterprise API’s provide access to various corporate data for use in a variety of applications. Similar to Enterprise APIs, telephony API’s (telecom API) enables data dissemination to third parties over a defined interface, protocols, and procedures. However, telecom networks inherently contain a lot of data for and about their users, devices, usage, behaviors, status, and configuration. Telecom Network APIs capitalize on existing network infrastructure to create a vast array of business opportunities for carriers worldwide.
Taken together, Enterprise and Telecom APIs enable a variety of new and unique business models, including carrier/enterprise branded application stores, mashups, two sided business models, and developer communities.
This annual subscription service provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics within the scope of Enterprise and Telecom Data, Data Services, Application Programmer Interface (API), related applications and services, emerging business models, and overall programs and marketplace.
The service includes many research report topics including the following currently available titles, with new titles being added continuously. Subscribers receive all existing and future reports during the subscription term:
- Subscriber Data Management with LTE and Beyond: Opportunities and Forecast 2012 - 2017
- Big Data in ICT and Telecom: Transforming Industry Verticals 2013 – 2018
- Global Technology Trends Report: Big Data and Extreme Info Processing
- Artificial Intelligence in Big Data, Commercial Apps, Mobility and Search
- Big Data in Healthcare
- Telephony Application Programmer Interface (API): Ecosystem, Value-chain, Business Models and Market Opportunities
- Telecom Network API Marketplace: Strategy, Ecosystem, Players and Forecasts 2013 – 2018
- Big Data in Retail
- Big Data in Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Telecom Industry Analytics: Company Analysis and Solutions
- Capturing Big Data in Social and Detection Systems: Opportunities and Challenges 2013 – 2019
- Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals
- Mobile Identity Infrastructure, Applications, and Services 2014 – 2019
- Big Data and Analytics in Government: Current Status and Future Prospects
- Big Data in Financial Services Industry: Market Trends, Challenges, and Prospects 2013 – 2018
- Big Data vs. Small Data Strategies for Next Generation Business
- Big Data in Manufacturing: Market Analysis, Case Studies, and Forecasts 2014-2019
- Big Data Leaders: Accenture, CSC Fujitsu, HP, Informatica, Mu Sigma, Opera Solutions, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services
- Big Data Impacts on Telecom Business
The publisher of this service, Mind Commerce, provides both off-the-shelf and customized research, as well as related consulting and training. Their clients include manufacturers, developers, service providers, industry organizations, and government and they partner with various leading firms in the telecommunications industry. Mind Commerce is differentiated from their competitors through their technology expertise, marketplace vision and flexibility to fulfill the unique needs of their clients via customized product development and service delivery.
