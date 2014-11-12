New Shop Local Loyalty Card Set to Give Local Independents the Edge on National Chain Stores

Marple, Stockport -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --Shop Local Club Card is a single, free to use cloud based system that enables local customers to easily find and transact with local independent shops using just one single card. Shop Local Club Card customers will be able access and track all of their loyalty cards, vouchers and points by using a free smart phone app or the internet.



Loyalty cards are a kind of virtual currency, users use them in their favourite shops and earn points which can then be redeemed on future purchases. The concept of loyalty programs dates back to the start of trade itself, shops have been known to issue copper tokens and stamps as a way to make customers return again and again.



The first UK supermarket chain to launch a card based loyalty program was Tesco, Tesco Clubcard holders earn 1 point for every £1 they spend with additional points being available on certain products or services. The supermarket chain launched their Clubcard in 1994, prior to their Clubcard Tesco issued Green Shield stamps. After Tesco launched their Clubcard their biggest rival, Sainsbury noticed such a drop in sales that they decided to follow suit, the Sainsbury reward card was launched in 1996. More can be learned about the history of loyalty programs here.



Shop Local Club Card is a loyalty program aimed at local independent businesses, the loyalty program will give local shops, restaurants and other independent retailers the tools to digitally connect with new and returning customers. The card will enable independent retailers to provide great value rewards, vouchers and points in return for the loyalty of their customers. The technology will enable local businesses to monitor and measure the effectiveness of the card in their own business and allow the businesses to amplify individual marketing power by working together in their local areas.



Shop Local Club Card are currently looking for your support by crowd funding. On their crowdfunding page Shop Local Club Card say, “Using the latest cloud based technology we have designed a flexible system that will meet the needs of the most demanding shops but be simple and easy to use. Customers will be able to check their cards and vouchers in-store, on their smart phone and on the internet. Shop Local Club Card enables local independent shops of all sizes to collectively aggregate there marketing power to enable them to have a united front against the multinational chains, resulting in increased footfall, great value rewards for customers and improved customer service.”



Shop Local aim to raise £15,000 by the 25th November 2014, founding members who pledge £30 or more will receive a limited edition T-Shirt as a thank you for making the project a success.