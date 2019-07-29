New Silverspot Location Opens in Brookfield

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2019 --Boutique movie theater concept Silverspot Theater opened its second Midwest location at The Corners in Brookfield, WI on July 12th. The new theater offers independent, foreign, and hollywood films, as well as cultural arts programs such as operas, ballets and concerts.



Silverspot's aim is to redefine the movie-viewing experience, and its new Brookfield location does just that. Within the theater's intimate interior, customers have the option to indulge in a variety of artfully crafted food and cocktail options, which can either be served in the theater's modern bar and lounge area or by dine-in-theater service. Additionally, the nine auditoriums at Silverspot also feature reclining, heated seats to enhance the audience's viewing and dining experience.



Owner Gonzalo Ulivi, a third-generation cinema operator, conceived Silverspot when he noticed the opportunity to provide a better experience for movie-goers. With five existing locations in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, Silverspot is growing rapidly. The company's decision to continue expanding in the Midwest was a result of an extensive search process undertaken with the help of food and entertainment real estate representation Emerging Concepts. Silverspot Cinema has a strong growth plan with Boca Raton, FL and Atlanta, GA opening next.



Silverspot has been working with Emerging Concepts since 2011.. "We are thrilled to be working with Silverspot, which consistently reinvents the movie going experience with each new theater opening, setting the bar higher each time." Mathew Focht, CEO, Emerging Concepts.



