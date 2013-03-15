Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2013 --There are special considerations and nuances involved in acquiring the proper permits for installation or repair of heating and air conditioning systems in the Newark, DE area. Because of this RunnIHVAC.com has brought in “The Fixer Heating and Air” to service the HVAC needs of the residents of Newark. The Fixer Heating and Air maintains the proper level of insurance, qualifications and licensing to allow them to pull the proper permits to take care of your HVAC needs.



As one of the premier heating and air conditioning service companies in New Castle County several years running, The Fixer HVAC, a proud member of the Delaware Small Business Chamber, is excited to be a part of RunnIHVAC.com, bringing with the company a level of quality and honesty, and a standard of work ethic like no other. The Fixer Heating and Air prides itself on being the working man’s HVAC company, providing reasonable cost and dependable service which allows each and every family to be comfortable in their home.



While simple repairs or maintenance, furnace cleanings, or air conditioner services, for instance, don't often require permits, it is still very important to hire the right heating and air company to service your HVAC needs. Proper licensing and insurance is a must when choosing the right company to keep your system up to code. RunnIHVAC.com knows that and has brought the “right” company on board to make the choice easier; The Fixer Heating and Air.



“The Newark area is tough with the permits and requirements which really drives up the costs for any contractor looking to service residents in that area,” states owner, Mr. Allen. “We strive to keep overhead very low so that we can continue to help people at affordable rates to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”



Heating and air conditioning is not the only consideration when it comes to the air quality of your home. Often the winter months can bring about very dry conditions, chapped lips, painful sinuses, and the like. The Fixer HVAC can install a complete house humidifier to take the edge off those chilly mornings. Dust in the venting can also be an inconvenience and a trigger for allergy sufferers. The Fixer Heating and Air not only cleans the system but the ducts also, to keep you home as pleasant and comfortable as possible.



Now that The Fixer Heating and Air is a part of RunnIHVAC.com and servicing the Newark, DE area, contact them for an estimate to get your HVAC systems up to code and operating cost effectively. For more information on HVAC services or to arrange for an estimate, visit the company’s new website: http://www.runnlhvac.com/newark/