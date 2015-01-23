New Site Launched to Help Singles 'Organically' Find Love in 3 to 6 Months

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Just in time for Valentine's Day, singles get a reprieve from what's been coined "fast food dating" for a healthy heaping of organic relationship potential. Speaking to 47% of the population in the U.S. alone, relationship expert Michael Santonato announces the launch of TheOrganicMethod.com. A website that offers singles a grassroots approach to attracting a great partner the good old-fashioned way, naturally.



Widely-recognized as The Relationship Master, Santonato gives singles the resources to set themselves in the right frame of mind. His teachings support a mindset and energy that organically attracts happiness, true love and great sex. Coaching singles age 30 to 50 into having the right intention and doing the internal work which results in attracting a healthy partnership, Santonato makes a bold statement.



He states, "Too many singles have terribly depressing online dating stories. It just doesn't work for a large section of the marketplace that pays for a service they just don't get. For them it's an unfulfilling experience bathed in disappointment that leaves them jaded about dating all together. I launched The Organic Method to say it doesn't have to be that way. You can do it. A relationship can be a happy experience for you."



Making dating personable again, Santonato assures singles they'll move from "single and stuck" to happy and in a relationship in 3 to 6 months. Offering tools to move past hurt and become magnetic to the right people, TheOrganicMethod.com makes happiness possible. Designed in an easy to digest format with videos, audio teaching, letters and expert seminars singles feel supported and know how to move forward.



Santonato adds, ""There's a way to meet people naturally and organically as you're out there living your life. And trust me, it's the better option."



About The Organic Method of Dating

TheOrganicMethodofDating.com is a website founded by relationship expert Michael Santonato. Widely-recognized as The Relationship Master, Santonato is an acclaimed writer having co-authored the international best-seller "Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life"&"Single & Stuck: Three Massive Mistakes Women Make in Their 30's." Santonato will release his 2nd book in March entitled, "Find 'Em & Keep 'Em: A Guide to Attracting the Right Partner".



