New Site Launches Offering No Credit Check Loans

Whitstable, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2011 --No Credit Check Loans Arranged is a new site that aims to help those looking for a loan that know that they have an adverse credit record having had credit problems in the past . This is not all that easy to achieve these days, as most short term lenders now perform credit checks on all of the loan applications that they receive. However, there are still a few lenders offering short term loans that do not perform a credit check. No Credit Check Loans Arranged will try to find a loan for people that do have a suspect credit history.



However, people need to be aware that although short term lenders may perform a credit check on the applicant, it is not always the past credit history that affects the lenders decision. It is more to do with the amount of credit that the applicant currently has, along with the income level and ability



For those seeking credit that definitely do not want a credit check performed, a facility known as ‘logbook loans’ could be the answer. If you own a vehicle outright, ie with no finance attached to it, you can obtain a loan secured against the car. Because the loan is secured, the lender is not concern with the applicants previous credit history.



Find out more at No Credit Check Loans Arranged and keep up to date with the latest happenings on their blog.