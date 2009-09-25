New Sizzix Dies and Embossing Folders Have Arrived

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2009 -- With Sizzix's latest release of new dies and embossing folders, CutAtHome.com, the scrapbook die-cutting online store will now be carrying these new dies and other Sizzix products.



About a year ago, Marcie Mower, owner of CutAtHome.com was hesitant about selling Sizzix products on their site. She knew Sizzix had a huge following and wanted to make sure her store could handle a large customer base such as theirs. Also, because of the thickness of the dies it makes them difficult to ship and store, plus she had heard rumors in the industry that customers were not satisfied with the quality. With the Big Shot Express machine being released not too long ago, Mower kept an eye on Sizzix to see if things would turn around, and they did. With the growth of her store and all the positive buzz surrounding this latest release of new sizzix dies and the "textured impressions" embossing folders, Mower was convinced now was the right time to bring on Sizzix. They are a perfect fit for her online store Cut@Home and the direction she wants to take her company. Sizzix dies, die-cutting machines, and embossing folders are all now available at http://www.ucutathome.com. The new Big Shot Pro and Texture Boutique Embossing Machine are also available.



ABOUT CUT@HOME

Cut@Home, http://www.cutathome.com, based in Utah, specializes in carrying only the best die-cutting machines, cutting dies, embossing dies, card making supplies, and scrapbooking paper on the market!

