New Skin-Tone Bandages Now Available at One of America's Largest Retailers

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --Covering a cut, scrape or burn is now a renegade act of inclusion thanks to a forward-thinking dad and his mission to bring multi-skin tone bandages to people worldwide.



Toby Meisenheimer, an adoptive dad from Warrenville, Ill., grew frustrated when he couldn't find a "flesh-toned" bandage for his child, so he launched Tru-Colour Bandages to make wound care inclusive and less noticeable for people of color.



Now his product is on the shelves of one of America's largest retailers: Target.



The 20-pack of adhesive bandages are 100% latex-free and made of flexible fabric. Instead of a crushable cardboard box, Tru-Colour Bandages come in a compact, resealable package, making them water-resistant and conveniently portable for parents and professionals on-the-go.



"The mission of Tru-Colour Bandages is ultimately about valuing people," said Meisenheimer. "From the kid with a scraped knee to the colleague with a papercut, a bandage has always been a small, tangible way to show care and concern. We believe representation is another way to show we care about those who are healing around us."



Three revolutionary shades of Tru-Color Bandages give consumers of all skin tones a choice in the bandage aisle in nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide. Target is the first major retailer to sell Tru-Colour's "#betru2u" bandages.



"We're thrilled that Target resonates with our belief that everyone deserves a bandage that matches their skin tone," said Meisenheimer.



About Tru-Colour Products, LLC

Founded in 2014, Tru-Colour Products, LLC is based in the Chicagoland area and supplies the marketplace with latex-free, flexible fabric skin-tone bandages. It is the leader in bandages that match darker skin tones. The company has garnered tremendous attention from major media outlets like Oprah's O Magazine, MTV News, The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, and Teen Vogue. Next on tap is their budding partnership with Me4kidz, a leader in kid-friendly first-aid products.



