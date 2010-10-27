New Small Business Takes Scary out of Medical Waste

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2010 -- A local entrepreneur has launched a small business to help ensure hazardous medical waste is disposed of properly. Ponderosa Medical Waste Services (PMWS) was officially started this month by business owner Russell Mann to fill a niche and to properly dispose of small-volume-generated medical waste, primarily from northern Arizona doctors and dentists’ offices.



At the inception of his independent medical waste disposal business, Mann responded to a health safety crisis in Flagstaff when hypodermic needles turned up in the sorting line at the City’s materials recovery facility and facility employees were stuck by the needles. Once he learned about the situation, Mann arrived and collected the hazardous materials for proper disposal.



Operating under a comprehensive permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) – Ponderosa Medical Waste Services collects and disposes of medical wastes including needles; blood-exposed clothing, bedding and bandaging materials; lancets; scalpels; tubing, and most medical waste from small generators including waste items from veterinary clinics. Mann currently makes a once-a-month run (157 miles one way) to the nearest of just three ADEQ-licensed waste facilities in Arizona: the Blue Hills facility in Show Low. He anticipates adding a second monthly disposal run sometime soon.



Mann said that the idea for this business “fell into his lap.” Before he started PMWS, “I had no idea there was such a need for people with used needles to get rid of them,” he added. By state law, businesses are required to have discarded needles and other medical waste products collected and disposed of by licensed biomedical waste companies. Ponderosa Medical Waste Services is the first independent business to meet extensive ADEQ requirements for a license in Coconino County.



PMWS also collects needles and other medical waste from individuals (including diabetics and hCG hormone dieters) and from home hospice patients and caregivers.



“I charge less than half what other companies do,” said Mann. PMWS provides no-hassle, inexpensive, per-gallon-collected medical waste pick up and disposal.



“I’m not a big company with a fleet of thousands of trucks, I’m a small business guy saving other small business owners money,” said Mann. At the same time my clients get the piece of mind knowing that their medical waste is disposed of properly.”



