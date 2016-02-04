New SmartCare Watch Revolutionizes the Way We Care for the Elderly

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Many of us have been tasked with providing care to an elderly parent or other family member while others are caregiving professionals. Either way, there is a constant challenge between balancing one's own quality of life delivering the quality of care expected of us with the added challenge of maintaining the dignity of the senior citizen cared for. For example, adult children of dementia patients are often faced with missing time at work, lost wages, missing time with their own children and a mountain of stress trying to keep tabs on their loved one.



Luckily, industry pioneers Treata Smart Solutions have created a new system that taps into modern technology to solve the most pressing issues faced by caregivers and the senior citizens they watch over. The SmartCare watch and mobile app allows anyone to keep tabs on loved ones or patients from a remote location and with incredible accuracy.



According to co-founder and CEO Ashkan Sattari, "The SmartCare system is a one-stop technology solution for both caregivers and their loved ones, at an affordable price."



The SmartCare system includes a Smart Watch for seniors to wear with a "Smart Reminder" feature to notify them if they have forgotten to take medication, brush their teeth, eat a meal, or if they've missed an appointment. Caregivers are notified if the senior doesn't take the required action, so they can call and remind them personally.



Caregivers are also notified if the senior has fallen, if they have wandered out of a pre-determined "safe zone" or if they haven't moved for a prolonged period of time. The "Circle of Care" feature allows the end user to involve other family members or professional caregivers to enhance the quality of care even more.



"Ultimately, the hardware and software work together to provide peace of mind for caregivers and greater independence and dignity for the patients," says Sattari. "The technology also allows family members to create a larger care network and keep them informed of what is going on, so the level of care never waivers."



About The SmartCare System

The SmartCare system helps keep loved ones safe, allowing caregivers to do the best job they can in watching over the elderly entrusted to them while removing any feelings of guilt and reducing stress. For seniors, the benefits are even greater, as they can continue to enjoy their independence and maintain dignity well into their golden years.



Everyone is encouraged to check out the crowdfunding campaign to learn more, and to be one of the first to take advantage of this exciting new technology.



The Official Treata Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo - http://bit.ly/1UEsPNj



For Press Inquiries please contact:

Adam.paulin@ppidealab.com