New Smell Test a Rapid Screening Tool for Early COVID-19 Symptom

Vernon Hills, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --H&H Graphics, LLC, a screen printing business specializing in multisensory printing applications, was selected by a University of Pennsylvania smell and taste researcher to print an 8-scent smell test as a rapid screening tool for smell dysfunction, a symptom of COVID-19 infection.



Dr. Richard Doty, director of the University of Pennsylvania Smell and Taste Center and founder of Sensonics International, a New Jersey-based company that produces smell and taste tests, is among a growing list of researchers and experts focused on the role of smell loss as a predictor of COVID-19 infection.



While a smell test is not intended as a tool for diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any disease, and smell loss can be the result of other conditions, including aging, smell dysfunction has been identified as a common symptom among COVID-19 positive patients and research suggests that smell tests may be a better screening tool than fever checks.



Doty, who is the creator of the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT) – considered the gold standard among smell assessment tests – points to joint research by the university and researchers in Iran, among other studies, that have found solid evidence of COVID-19's effect on the sense of smell.



Rapid, Inexpensive Screening for Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection



The 8-item Sensonsics Smell Tests he developed, is available through Sensonics International and Amazon for use by health care providers, schools, business owners, and others as a quick and inexpensive means of screening for smell dysfunction.



H&H Graphics was chosen to produce the test because of the company's deep expertise in scented printing. CEO Michelle Leissner notes that screen printing is the most effective process for scent printing because, unlike offset or flexographic printing, screen printing enables a highly customizable, precise and concentrated application of scent that does not wear off with time.



With decades of expertise in the art and science of scented printing, including the creation of custom scents and multisensory campaigns for some of the world's best known brands, H&H has the ability to create high quality smell tests to enable small or large screening efforts for businesses, schools or wherever needed.



About H&H Graphics, LLC

Don't settle for ordinary print campaigns or packaging when you can create excitement with engaging, one-of-a-kind multisensory printing. Multisensory effects include thermochromic (heat activated), scented (over 800 scents), textured (including SoftTouch), SnapShot (hidden messaging revealed by flash photography), glow-in-the-dark, glitter that never rubs off, and more – all customizable to go wherever your imagination takes you. Multisensory printing drives consumer engagement for a wide variety of printed materials: retail packaging, POP displays, gaming promotions, and directly on products—COVID-19 smell tests, scratch-off maps, gift cards, greeting cards, book covers, and more. Your Ideas + H&H Possibilities = Extraordinary results. More: www.hhgrfx.com