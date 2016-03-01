New Social Media Marketing Company Opens in Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --A professional social media marketing company that provides a complete online marketing solution to achieve positive results is pleased to announce they are opening an office in Memphis, TN. The new office will allow businesses in Memphis and surrounding areas to receive the same powerful results as previous, and current clients enjoy.



Memphis Media Innovations is an internet marketing agency with one focus in mind, to achieve positive results and to empower the clients they work with. The social media experts that believe a business will flourish when they are empowered intend to provide their clients with marketing strategy plans and content that will boost their traffic, increase brand awareness and develop long-term client relationships.



84.2 percent of the population use the internet in the USA; over 200 million use the internet for shopping. That shows the internet is the most important shopping platform for all sized business. Those businesses that don't have an online presence, or are not using services to increase their online profile are losing out on important revenue streams. MMI wants to help those businesses that are missing out on increasing their sales by not taking full advantage of the wonders of the internet.



Founder of MMI Angela C. Hudgins said: "There are so many SEO & Social Media Companies out there today but choosing the right SEO Firm or Social Media Firm is more important than ever! Make sure the company you choose to work with understands your target market and how to reach your clients in an authentic way for your business."



MMI is very excited to bring a unique and innovative approach to online marketing and take their clients online profile to the next level. The social media marketing experts specialize in working with mid-sized companies that are ready to compete in the arena of social media marketing.



Angela C. Hudgins said: "Let us develop your unique and specific Internet Marketing Plan that will boost your traffic and build your brand. We are excited to bring the special southern blend that only Memphis branding can bring."



Memphis Media Innovations has the passion and the drive to achieve results. With their unique online marketing techniques, they have quickly become one of the most recommended social media marketing companies in Memphis. They aim to provide the same level of services as Blue Chip companies use on a daily basis to increase their online profile, for better sales and increased revenue.



Visit the Memphis Media website at www.memphisocialmedia.com to join the social media revolution.



About Memphis Media Innovations

MMI is proud to empower and engage business owners by offering social media consulting and creatively driven strategies with a passion for graphics, website design, marketing plans, organizational details, and everything you and your company need to present a professional and excellent social media presence.



Media Contact

Angela C. Hudgins

901-949-8963

memphisocialmedia@outlook.com



MMI can be found on many different social media platforms.

https://www.facebook.com/memphisocialmedia/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/memphismedia4u, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/memphismediang.