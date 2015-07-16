New Software Helps Real Estate Investors Grow Wealth in Less Than a Minute

Moncton, NB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Growing wealth via enviable property portfolios, a new software program gives investors an inside track. Taking less than a minute to spot a good investment, the doorval program takes what used to be time-consuming research and turns it into revenue. Doing the digital legwork for investors, doorval helps property seekers determine profitability metrics and morphs them into self-branded property packages to share with perspective clients or lenders, resulting in solid deals.



Shielding real estate investors from costly mistakes, the doorval real estate calculator compares information on multiple investment properties at the same time to select the best opportunities. Free to try, the real estate analysis tool provides charts, graphs and calculations for cash flow analysis, net operating income, CAP Rate, debt service coverage ratio and ROI among other details. To tell a property's story from start to finish, maps, data, and photos are provided for an integrated market analysis.



Troy England, Founder and CEO of doorval said of the company, "doorval provides direction and confidence when evaluating income properties. It's your own personal investment coach on tap. In fact, real estate investment coaches use our software to train clients how to pick the best properties. And for real estate agents putting together a remarkable property package to close deals, it's comprehensive information coupled with their own top-of-the-line branding."



For optimum convenience the property evaluation tool has everything right at the user's fingertips. All created property packages are easy to compare, easy to share and accessible from multiple devices. After the free trial, users subscribe and focus on growing wealth in real estate.



For more information visit doorval.com



About doorval

The doorval software program is an innovative approach to evaluating real estate properties for investment purposes. The real estate analysis tool helps investors, agents and lenders close deals with a digital competitive edge. The property valuation tool is helpful for training purposes as well.



Contact:

Troy England

doorval - Founder & CEO

506.850.4757

troy@doorval.com



Website:

doorval.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Doorval-Income-Property-Evaluator/452159554952929

https://www.linkedin.com/company/doorval?trk=top_nav_home