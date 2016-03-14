New Software to Make Job Searching Almost Effortless

Triangle, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Laureato, a provider of new generation recruitment solutions has announced the launch of their website created for college students and graduates seeking employment. Laureato provides free access to job seekers who can search thousands of positions across the United States.



Laureato boasts a simple and sleek user interface that enables an easy search for job seekers looking for employment and employers/recruiters searching for the right candidate.



Laureato have created this website with the mindset to make finding jobs easy for college graduates and students and to make the recruitment process as simple as possible for companies looking to hire. "We have created an online career resource website that is incredibly helpful for both, the job seeker and the employer. Our jobs range from entry level to experienced opportunities.”



Included in Laueato’s account setup for jobseekers is the ability to upload several resumes, save jobs of interest, review job alerts and more.